UPPLÅST: Svinpesten – detta är förbjudet i smittade zonen

Fakta

African swine fever virus has been detected in a sample from a dead wild boar found just southeast of Fagersta in the county of Västmanland, 145 km northwest of Stockholm in Sweden. African swine fever is a serious viral disease that affects wild boar and pigs, but does not affect humans or other animal species.

It is currently not clear how the infection came to Sweden.

Since August 25, seven wild boars have been found dead in ­­­a limited area in the Fagersta area­. Relevant authorities are now working intensively to localize, contain and control the infection. More information will be provided on an ongoing basis.



One of the first measures will be for the responsible authorities to work with the hunters' organizations to find out how large an area is affected. This is done by searching for dead wild boar in combination with knowledge of the wild boars’ home range.